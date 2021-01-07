Analysts Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce sales of $41.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.86 million and the lowest is $41.40 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $42.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $136.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $136.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $170.00 million, with estimates ranging from $149.90 million to $190.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,214 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.05. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

