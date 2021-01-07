Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 27.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,475. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $93.60.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.