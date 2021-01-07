Analysts Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $751.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report $751.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $615.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Union Gaming Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 161,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,793. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average is $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

