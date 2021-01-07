Analysts Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce sales of $147.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.91 million. Zscaler posted sales of $101.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $610.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $612.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $800.60 million, with estimates ranging from $776.10 million to $843.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,208. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $212.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,540 shares of company stock valued at $54,733,221 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $529,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $1,146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 269.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 66.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

