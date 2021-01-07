Analysts Offer Predictions for Glencore plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Glencore in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Glencore has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

