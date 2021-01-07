Analysts Set Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) PT at $55.75

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several analysts have commented on ARCE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ ARCE traded up $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.04. 9,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.48 and a beta of 0.97. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.03). Arco Platform had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

