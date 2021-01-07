Analysts Set Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) PT at $40.55

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 7,561.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,294,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after buying an additional 1,277,745 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 78.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,929,000 after buying an additional 606,388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after buying an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after buying an additional 368,911 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEC traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,402. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

