Analysts Set Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Target Price at $25.67

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 21,316,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,719,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Devon Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Devon Energy by 153.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,933,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 675,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

