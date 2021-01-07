Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) Target Price at GBX 9,788.89

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,788.89 ($127.89).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £158.20 ($206.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £144.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is £126.72. The company has a market cap of £27.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a 12-month high of £162.70 ($212.57).

About Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L)

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

