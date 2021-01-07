Analysts Set The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target at $9.44

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GT shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,912 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 178,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

