Analysts Set Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Target Price at $36.63

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,262. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $55.64.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $752.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.12%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,150. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

