Analysts Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT at $33.67

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $26,575.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,641 shares in the company, valued at $746,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,630 shares of company stock worth $7,281,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,030 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 56.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,655 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 55.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 236,121 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 84,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $39.39. 211,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,142. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

