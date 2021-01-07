Analyzing Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) & KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR (NYSE:KBR) and Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of KBR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KBR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Aenza S.A.A. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KBR has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aenza S.A.A. has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KBR and Aenza S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBR 0 0 9 0 3.00 Aenza S.A.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

KBR currently has a consensus price target of $30.90, suggesting a potential downside of 1.84%. Given KBR’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KBR is more favorable than Aenza S.A.A..

Profitability

This table compares KBR and Aenza S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBR -0.57% 13.98% 4.62% Aenza S.A.A. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KBR and Aenza S.A.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBR $5.64 billion 0.80 $202.00 million $1.69 18.63 Aenza S.A.A. $1.22 billion 0.33 -$265.15 million N/A N/A

KBR has higher revenue and earnings than Aenza S.A.A..

Summary

KBR beats Aenza S.A.A. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBR

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. This segment's services cover from research and development, through systems engineering, test and evaluation, systems integration and program management, to operations support, maintenance, and field logistics. The Technology Solutions segment provides proprietary technologies, equipment and catalyst supply, digital solutions and associated knowledge-based services into a global business for refining, petrochemicals, inorganic, and specialty chemicals, as well as gasification, syngas, ammonia, nitric acid and fertilizers. The Energy Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions across the upstream, midstream, and downstream hydrocarbons markets; comprehensive project and program delivery solutions, as well as engineering services, front-end consulting and feasibility studies, sustaining capital construction, turnarounds, maintenance services, and others. This segment provides EPC, and consulting and engineering services for onshore oil and gas; LNG/GTL; oil refining; petrochemicals; chemicals; fertilizers; offshore oil and gas; and floating solutions. KBR, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Aenza S.A.A.

Aenza S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering and construction, infrastructure, and real estate businesses in Peru, Chile, and Colombia. The company operates through three segments: Engineering and Construction; Infrastructure; and Real Estate. The Engineering and Construction segment provides traditional engineering services, such as structural, civil, and design engineering; and services ranging from architectural planning to advanced specialties comprising process design, simulation, and environmental services. This segment also provides services related to civil works, which include construction of hydroelectric power stations and other large infrastructure facilities; electro mechanic construction, such as concentrator plants, oil and natural gas pipelines, and transmission lines; and building construction comprising office and residential buildings, hotels, affordable housing projects, shopping centers, and industrial facilities. It serves mining, power, oil and gas, transportation, and infrastructure development companies. The Infrastructure segment offers long-term concessions or similar contractual arrangements in Peru for three toll roads, the Lima Metro, a waste water treatment plant in Lima, four producing oil fields, and a gas processing plant, as well as maintenance services for infrastructure assets. The Real Estate segment develops and sells homes, and office and commercial space. The company was formerly known as GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. and changed its name to Aenza S.A.A. in November 2020. Aenza S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Surquillo, Peru.

