Analyzing Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.2% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Arrow Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and Bank First’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $138.31 million 3.53 $37.47 million $2.43 12.96 Bank First $101.80 million 5.15 $26.69 million $3.87 17.51

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Arrow Financial pays out 42.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arrow Financial and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arrow Financial presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.08%. Bank First has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.47%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than Bank First.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 26.71% 12.14% 1.10% Bank First 28.94% 13.19% 1.40%

Summary

Bank First beats Arrow Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. It owns twenty-seven branch banking offices; and leases thirteen branch banking offices, as well as two residential loan origination offices. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 branches in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, Jefferson, and Barron counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

