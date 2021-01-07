Analyzing Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) & Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) and Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medizone International and Trxade Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A Trxade Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Trxade Group has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.93%. Given Trxade Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trxade Group is more favorable than Medizone International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medizone International and Trxade Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medizone International N/A N/A -$2.01 million N/A N/A Trxade Group $7.44 million 5.85 -$280,000.00 $0.03 179.33

Trxade Group has higher revenue and earnings than Medizone International.

Profitability

This table compares Medizone International and Trxade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medizone International N/A N/A N/A Trxade Group -4.28% -8.28% -7.09%

Risk & Volatility

Medizone International has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trxade Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Trxade Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Medizone International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Trxade Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trxade Group beats Medizone International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medizone International Company Profile

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan. On May 8, 2018, Medizone International, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Nevada.

Trxade Group Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, an application, which offers product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics; and Bonum+, a B2B platform to purchase COVID-19 risk assessment and personal protective equipment tools. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

