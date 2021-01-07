Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the mining company will earn $2.39 per share for the year.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.02.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

