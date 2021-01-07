Angus Geddes Buys 498,208 Shares of Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (FPC.AX) (ASX:FPC) Stock

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (FPC.AX) (ASX:FPC) insider Angus Geddes acquired 498,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$594,362.14 ($424,544.39).

Angus Geddes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Angus Geddes acquired 100,000 shares of Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (FPC.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,000.00 ($82,857.14).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.77.

About Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd (FPC.AX)

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Fat Prophets Funds Management Australia Pty. Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets of across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks using contrarian approach.

