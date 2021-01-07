ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $46.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

ANIP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $31.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 230,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.