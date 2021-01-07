Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) & Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:ACAI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Safeplus International (OTCMKTS:ACAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

95.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Safeplus International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safeplus International has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Anika Therapeutics and Safeplus International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33 Safeplus International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $56.33, indicating a potential upside of 22.76%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Safeplus International.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Safeplus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -5.18% 2.63% 1.91% Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Safeplus International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $114.51 million 5.70 $27.19 million $2.05 22.39 Safeplus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Safeplus International.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Safeplus International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing. Its joint pain management products comprise MONOVISC, ORTHOVISC, and CINGAL that are used as hyaluronic acid (HA) based viscosupplements to treat osteoarthritis pain in humans; and HYVISC, a HA-based treatment for equine osteoarthritis pain. In addition, the company offers HYALOFAST, a HYAFF-based support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and adjunct for microfracture surgery; and Tactoset, a HA-enhanced bone repair therapy to treat insufficiency fractures. Further, it provides ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; joint surface implant and preservation solutions for knee, shoulder, hip, ankle, wrist, and toe to treat upper and lower orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury, and arthritic disease; and surgical implant and instrumentation solutions that are used by surgeons to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Safeplus International

Safeplus International Holdings Limited develops and markets various technologies for the medical device industries. It is seeking partners to monetize its patented technologies, including biothermal power supply and pulsewidth modulation technology to enhance the performance of pacemakers and neurostimulators, and photonics and nanomaterials patents. The company was formerly known as Biophan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Safeplus International Holdings Limited in September 2020. Safeplus International Holdings Limited was founded in 1963 and is based in Pittsford, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.