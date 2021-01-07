Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Trading 10.1% Higher

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares traded up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. 306,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 307,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $88.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

