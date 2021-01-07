Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 14.7% This Week

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Coinone, Bgogo and Upbit. Ankr has a market capitalization of $61.62 million and approximately $13.84 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.41 or 0.00307281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.31 or 0.02817645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012735 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ABCC, Bgogo, Bithumb, BitMax, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Coinone, Bitinka, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Coinsuper, KuCoin, Upbit, Coinall, IDEX, Huobi Korea and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

