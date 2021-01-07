Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLY. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.06.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 287.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 674,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 500,239 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 62,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.