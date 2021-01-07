Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.23

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 117619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The company had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

