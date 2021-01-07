Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $338.52

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $338.52 and last traded at $337.43, with a volume of 61333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.85 and a 200 day moving average of $287.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

