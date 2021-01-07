Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

