Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aperam from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Aperam stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.14. Aperam has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $44.63.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $982.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.10 million. Research analysts expect that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

