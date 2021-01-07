Aphria (APHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect Aphria to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. On average, analysts expect Aphria to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APHA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,673. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. Aphria has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 2.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APHA. Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aphria to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

