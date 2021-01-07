apM Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $427,772.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $4.12 million and $427,772.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00044356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.00302794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.86 or 0.03114533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013285 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

