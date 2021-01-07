Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.