Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 47.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 469,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after buying an additional 590,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 18.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

