Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APPN. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Appian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded Appian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.10.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $138.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.71 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $216.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,697 shares of company stock valued at $57,584,361 in the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Appian by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Appian by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Appian by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.