Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform which enables organizations to develop various applications primarily in the United States and internationally. The Company’s products include business process management software, case management, mobile application development and platform as a service. It serves financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.10.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $138.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. Appian has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $216.41. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -251.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $24,277,751.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total transaction of $1,383,269.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 452,697 shares of company stock valued at $57,584,361 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Appian by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 296,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,333,000 after acquiring an additional 153,987 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth $9,454,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after acquiring an additional 98,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

