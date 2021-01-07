Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

APLE stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

