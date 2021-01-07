Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 11.2% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.35. 3,830,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,274,304. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

