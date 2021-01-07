Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

