ARAW Hits 1-Day Volume of $256.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 79.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $121,707.90 and $256.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00313909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00032291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,080.90 or 0.02822288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013032 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

