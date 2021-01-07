ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ArcBest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $46.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 226.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 540,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after buying an additional 374,478 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ArcBest by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 89,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ArcBest by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

