Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $39.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.15. 98,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,130. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,367 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

