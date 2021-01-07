Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.72 Per Share

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Arch Resources in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $9.72 per share for the year.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $382.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%.

ARCH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of ARCH opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $724.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 109,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 86.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

