Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.38.

ARNC opened at $30.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 128.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arconic by 58.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arconic in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arconic by 16.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 90.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

