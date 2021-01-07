Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCUS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of RCUS opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after purchasing an additional 490,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 668,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.