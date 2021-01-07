Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

ARES stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $49.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,089,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock worth $51,731,114. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ares Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

