Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Insider Peter Wall Sells 1,400,000 Shares

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

LON:ARB opened at GBX 79.80 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £234.41 million and a PE ratio of -199.50. Argo Blockchain plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 82 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.25.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

