Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Price Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Compass Point raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $47.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Argo Group International traded as high as $46.87 and last traded at $46.12. Approximately 142,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 134,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the third quarter worth $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 276.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.10 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

