Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $32,677,927.04 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total transaction of $17,586.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total transaction of $375,870.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total transaction of $2,794,343.64.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20.

On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total transaction of $355,987.50.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $285.87 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $293.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.51 and its 200 day moving average is $236.56. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.23.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

