Ark Price Reaches $0.42 (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $52.48 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,534,076 coins and its circulating supply is 126,313,179 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

