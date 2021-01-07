Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARKAY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Arkema from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Arkema from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $114.98 on Monday. Arkema has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.63.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

