ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $700.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $104,889.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,536 shares in the company, valued at $491,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,937 shares of company stock worth $903,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 62.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 197,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 247,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the period. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

