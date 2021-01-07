Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.35) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on shares of Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

Get Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) alerts:

AT1 stock opened at €5.94 ($6.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of €5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.10. Aroundtown SA has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.