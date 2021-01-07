Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF remained flat at $$7.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

